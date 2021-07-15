Foo Fighters and Buckcherry both postpone shows after positive COVID tests

Foo Fighters, who last week released the mini-documentary The Day The Music Came Back To Life - about the band reopening New York's Madison Square Garden venue in front of a sold-out crowd - have postponed their upcoming show at the Los Angeles Forum after a member of their entourage tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the band say, "Despite having made every effort to follow CDC COVID protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Foo Fighters organization.

"Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, Saturdays show at the Los Angeles Forum is being postponed to a later date. The new date will be announced shortly. Tickets for the July 17th date will be honoured for the new date."

Meanwhile, Californian rockers Buckcherry have cancelled all dates until July 30 after two band members tested positive for the virus.

Buckcherry's statement reads, "To The Fans - We just discovered that two of our band members have tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of all involved, we will be cancelling all shows until July 30th in Columbus to allow them to recover and to quarantine.

"While we know this is a disappointment, please know that the safety of our fans is of the utmost importance to us and we will use every effort to reschedule the nine shows prior to that date. We greatly apologize for the inconvenience. Please hold on to your tickets and stand-by for more information."

Buckcherry are currently promoting their new album Hellbound, while Foo Fighters have just released a video for their cover of The Bee Gees disco classic You Should Be Dancing.