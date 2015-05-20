Foo Fighters add UK support acts

Foo Fighters have added God Damn and Honeyblood to their list of support acts for the UK tour that kicks off later this month.

They join previously-announced guests Iggy Pop, Royal Blood, Ash, Kaiser Chiefs, Teenage Fanclub and Hozier, with various lineups appearing across the run of six stadium shows.

Dave Grohl and co start their run with an appearance at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Norwich, and end it with a set at this year’s Glastonbury festival.

It’s part of a wider Foos European tour in support of eighth album Sonic Highways, which was accompanied by an eight-part documentary series of the same name.

Grohl was ambassador for last month’s Record Store Day, and led the charge with an intimate Foos show for 150 fans in an Ohio store. The band this week released a video of the event.

May 23,24: Norwich Big Weekend

May 25: Sunderland Stadium Of Light – with Kaiser Chiefs

May 27: Manchester Emirates Old Trafford – with God Damn, Teenage Fanclub

May 30: Slane Castle – with Hozier, Kaiser Chiefs, Ash, The Strypes

Jun 19: London Wembley Stadium – with Iggy Pop and Royal Blood

Jun 20: London Wembley Stadium – with Iggy Pop and Royal Blood

Jun 23: Edinburgh Murrayfield Stadium – with Honeyblood and Royal Blood

Jun 26: Glastonbury festival