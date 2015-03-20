Foos could make UK Sonic series

The Foo Fighters could make a follow-up to their Sonic Highways documentary series – and it could focus on the UK.

The eight-part run was created alongside the band’s 2014 album, and it’s set for a DVD release next month. The band used eight US studios to record their tracks, and produced a film about each location.

And although the Foos aren’t likely to make an album the same way, there’s no reason they can’t make another set of TV shows – and drummer Taylor Hawkins could be the leading light.

Mainman Dave Grohl tells Billboard: “There might be a season two – there are a lot of studios.”

He adds: “Taylor is one to ask about UK studios. He’s been to them all, even if they’re kebab shops now.

“He’ll show up and be like, ‘You guys know that they fucking recorded Queen’s The Game in here, right?’”

Taylor says: “They’re hallowed ground. I think they’re churches, man.”

Grohl believes it would be “kind of cool” to make an episode about London’s Abbey Road Studios, and interview Paul McCartney or George Martin about the establishment.

Also on their potential hitlist are the hangouts of David Bowie and Iggy Pop in Berlin, and the Melbourne locations used by AC/DC.

Grohl is world ambassador for this year’s Record Store Day, which takes place on April 18. The Foos return to the UK in May:

May 25: Sunderland Stadium Of Light

May 27: Manchester Emirates Old Trafford

Jun 19: London Wembley Stadium

Jun 20: London Wembley Stadium

Jun 23: Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium

Jun 26: Glastonbury festival