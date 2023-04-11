Foo Fighters add six more headline shows to ever-growing list of 2023 dates

Foo Fighters have announced another six headline shows. The band have added Spokane, WA; Salt Lake City, UT; Lake Tahoe, NV; Virginia Beach, CA; Phoenix, AZ and El Paso, TX to a run of shows that begins in May and currently ends in October, a total of 25 shows on a schedule that criss-crosses The US and also visits Germany, Japan and Brazil. Full dates below (additions in bold).

Support at the six new shows will come from The Breeders. Tickets are on pre-sale now (opens in new tab), with a general sale beginning on Friday at 10am local time.

Last week it was announced that Foo Fighters would headline the opening night of The Atlantis, a 450-capacity club in Washington, DC, on May 30. The venue is a near-replica of the original 9:30 Club, which operated in the city from 1980 to 1996, and holds a special place in Grohl's heart.

"That was our church," he said in 2021. "That’s where we all played first. That’s where REM played first. That’s where the Chili Peppers played first. That’s where Nirvana played first."

Tickets to the show were allocated via lottery.

Foo Fighters are yet to confirm who'll fill the drum stool left vacant by the death of Taylor Hawkins in March last year. "Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were," they said in a statement in December. "And without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward."

May 24: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

May 26: Boston Calling Music Festival, MA

May 28: Columbus Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival, OH

May 30: Washington The Atlantis, DC

Jun 02: Nürburgring Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 04: Nürburg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 14: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Jun 16: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphithea, AL

Jun 18: Manchester Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, TN

Jul 08: Quebec City Festival D’ete De Quebec, QC

Jul 12: Ottowa Bluesfest, ON, Canada

Jul 15: Milwaukee Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, WI

Jul 29: Naeba Fuji Rock, Japan

Aug 04: Spokane Arena, WA|

Aug 08: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 10: Stateline Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s, NV

Aug 12: San Francisco Outside Lands Festival, CA

Sep 03: Aspen Jazz Aspen Snowmnass, CO

Sep 09: Sao Paulo The Town, Brazil

Sep 17: Asbury Park Sea.Hear.Now, NJ

Sep 19: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, CA

Sep 21: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 01: Dana Point Ohana Festival, CA

Oct 03: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater, AZ

Oct 05: El Paso Don Haskins CenterV, TX

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).