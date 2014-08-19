Flying Colors premiere Mask Machine

Flying Colors have premiered the video for Mask Machine, the lead track from upcoming album Second Nature.

The follow-up to the prog supergroup’s self-titled 2012 debut is set for launch on October 6.

The band was formed with the aim of seeing what would happen when Mike Portnoy and Neal Morse of Transatlantic joined forces with Deep Purple’s Steve Morse and Dave LaRue of Dixie Dregs, then added the talents of singer Casey McPherson to the mix.

Drummer Portnoy says: “The first album was very much a blind date. This time there was an existing chemistry – we not only had the prior experiences of making the debut album, but also the 2012 tour as well. Direction was never discussed; we just did what we do.”

Flying Colors play their only UK show this year at the Islington Assembly Hall in London on October 13.

Tracklist

Open Your Eyes Mask Machine Bombs Away The Fury Of My Love A Place In Your World Lost Without You One Love Forever Peaceful Harbor Cosmic Symphony

I. Still Life

II. Searching For The Air

III. Pound For Pound