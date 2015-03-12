Fleetwood Mac postpone shows due to illness

Fleetwood Mac have postponed two shows this week due to an unspecified illness.

The band pulled shows in Arkansas and Oklahoma City, but new dates were immediately announced.

Hennemusic reports that the March 11 show at the Verizon Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas, has been rescheduled for April 19 and the March 12 date at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City has been moved to April 17.

All original tickets will be honoured on the new dates.

The band gave no further reason for the postponements, other than to put it down to illness. It’s the second time this year that illness has affected the band’s On With The Show tour.

On January 17, Mac ended a show in Nebraska early after drummer Mick Fleetwood fell ill with a stomach flu during the concert. The band’s regular 2.5 hour concert ended after 90 minutes, with Stevie Nicks telling the crowd: “In all of our 40 years, this has never happened.”

Fleetwood Mac are currently working on a new album, and this year they’ll play nine UK and Ireland arena dates.

May 27: The O2 London

May 28: The O2 London

Jun 08: Genting Arena Birmingham

Jun 12: Manchester Arena

Jun 16: SSE Hydro Glasgow

Jun 20: 3Arena Dublin

Jun 22: The O2 London

Jun 24: The O2 London

Jun 30: First Direct Arena Leeds