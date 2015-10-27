Fleetwood Mac expand Tusk

Fleetwood Mac will release an expanded version of 1979 album Tusk on December 4.

The double-length work was a departure from highly successful predecessor Rumours, and it was the most expensive album recorded up to that point, costing over $1m to produce.

The deluxe edition contains five CDs, a DVD and two vinyl discs, which offer the original remastered album, unheard session recordings plus singles, demos, remixes and and live tracks.

Tusk will also be available in 3CD and single-disc editions.

Fleetwood Mac are currently touring the world with returned keyboardist Christine McVie, and they’re expected to release a new album in the near future.

Oct 28: Adelaide Coopers Stadium, Australia

Oct 30: Perth Domain Stadium, Australia

Nov 02: Melbourne Rod Lave Arena, Australia

Nov 04: Melbourne Rod Lave Arena, Australia

Nov 06: Melbourne Rod Lave Arena, Australia

Nov 07: Geelong Mt Duneed Estate, Australia

Nov 10: Boondall Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Nov 12: Boondall Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Nov 14: Pokolbin Hope Estate Winery, Australia

Nov 15: Pokolbin Hope Estate Winery, Australia

Nov 18: Dunedin Forsyth Barr Stadium, New Zealand

Nov 21: Auckland Mt Smart Stadium, New Zealand

Nov 22: Auckland Mt Smart Stadium, New Zealand