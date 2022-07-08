Flash three-disc Live In The USA set to be released

Flash, the band formed by original Yes guitarist Peter Banks after he'd left, are to have a three-disc set of restored live recordings from their 1972-1973 USA tour released. You can watch a video trailer below.

In The USA: Live Recordings 1972-73 will be released through Think Like A Key Music on September 29 and features twenty-two tracks from seven shows, the majority of them previously unavailable.

“What Think Like A Key Music set out to do here, on this multi-disc set, is to gather together whatever was left out there of live Flash stuff regardless of quality and present it in the best possible way," explains original bassist Ray Bennett. "Whatever improvements could be made to the audio were done. Quite a bit of it is rough sounding, but I found that even with the poor sound issues there was something coming across from the live experience. Some surprisingly good moments.

"A fair bit of this material was fan-recorded, probably on cassettes, some possibly from rough mixing board recordings; some is much better studio type quality, and some has been online for years on obscure websites, but in the worst possible form – awful sound, complete with extraneous noise and talking in the recordings. So all that has been cleaned up and the sound mastered as well as possible. Overall, I think this is a worthy project for the historical record at the very least. Other than the In Public CD which is already available, this new set is it as far as we know. Pretty much all that there is of live Flash performance.”

Pre-order Live In The USA.

(Image credit: Think Like A Key Music)

Flash: In The USA

CD 1:

Roslyn, NY, August 1st, 1972:

1. Black And White

2. There No More

3. Monday Morning Eyes

4. Small Beginnings

5. Children Of The Universe

6. Lifetime

CD 2:

Hempstead, NY, July 18th, 1972:

7. Small Beginnings

8. There No More

9. Children Of The Universe

10. Dreams Of Heaven

Passaic, NJ, December 16th, 1972:

11. Small Beginnings

12. Black And White

13. Children Of The Universe

CD 3:

Indianapolis, IN, December 27th, 1972:

14. Small Beginnings

15. Black And White

16. Children Of The Universe

Burbank, CA, October 9, 1973:

17. Dead Ahead

18. Psychosync

Miami, FL, October 26th, 1973:

19. Children Of The Universe

20. Black And White

Cape Cod, MA, August 24th, 1973:

21. The Bishop

22. Manhattan Morning (Christmas ’72)