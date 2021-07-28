Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody to release poetry-based graphic novel

Five Finger Death Punch frontman Ivan Moody has teamed up with Z2 Comics for a new graphic novel based around his poetry.

Titled Dirty Poetry - From The Contagiously Contorted And Quixotically Twisted Mind Of Ivan L. Moody, it'll be published in hardback format on November 25 and features ink and watercolour illustrations by Blake Armstrong and was edited by Rantz Hoseley.

Z2 say: “Ever wondered what really lies beyond ‘where the sidewalk ends?’ From the wonderfully twisted mind of the front man of Five Finger Death Punch; Ivan Moody’s Dirty Poetry is a book of original poems punctuated with dark art that’s guaranteed to inspire upside-down dreamscapes in the minds of its readers."

Moody adds: “Out of all the projects I’ve undertaken, this is something truly out of the ordinary, completely unorthodox, and without ‘creative walls.’ It is by far the oddest thing I’ve ever done – and that’s saying something.

“I had no idea how this would turn out but thankfully – between Blake and myself – I’m ecstatic with this first edition of Dirty Poetry. I’m intrigued and excited to share this full dose of my thought provoking/chaotic and emotionally stimulating artistic vision with all of you.”

Armstrong says the project has been “one of the more free and unique creative experiences” he’s had in his career and adds: “Ivan's overall vision for this book was so twisted and tantalising it would have been hard to keep me away from it.

“Our collaboration was truly a blast and I think the love shows on every page. My only hope is that the readers enjoy the book at least half as much as we did working on it. It's gratifying to be a part of something so weird, unexpected and special.”

Dirty Poetry is now available to pre-order.