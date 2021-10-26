Five Finger Death Punch announce summer 2022 European headline shows

Five Finger Death Punch have bolstered their summer 2022 European tour itinerary by adding a raft of headline shows to their previously announced festival bookings.

The American heavyweights will launch their 2022 European tour campaign at NovaRock festival in Austria on June 12 before playing the first of nine headline shows in Moenchengladbach, Germany on June 14. Further dates will be announced in due course.



Megadeth will support 5FDP at their first three headline shows, in Moenchengladbach (June 12), Berlin (June 15) and Rotterdam (June 20).

The full list of dates, with the new headline shows shown in bold type, is listed below:

Jun 12: Nova Rock, Nickelsdorf, AUS

Jun 14: Sparkassenpark, Moenchengladbach, GER

Jun 15: Wuhlheide, Berlin, GER

Jun 17: Hellfest, Clisson, FRA

Jun 18: Graspop, Dessel, BEL

Jun 20: Ahoy, Rotterdam, HOL

Jun 22: Prague Rocks, Prague, CZE

Jun 24: Download, Hockenheim Ring, GER

Sat 25: ons Of Rock, Halden, NOR

Jun 27: Goransson Arena, Sandviken, SWE

Jun 28: Royal Arena, Copenhagen, DEN

Jun 29: Frauenfeld Rocks, Frauenfeld, SWI



Jul 02: Tasmajdan, Belgrade, SER

Jul 05: Budapest Arena, Budapest, HUN

Jul 11: Saku Arena, Tallinn, EST

Jul 12: A2, St. Petersburg, RUS

Jul 8-26: Parklive Festival, Moscow, RUS

Jul 16: U Park Festival, Kiev, UKR

(Image credit: Better Noise)

Five Finger Death Punch are currently working upon their ninth studio album, which is expected to drop ahead of their summer in Europe.