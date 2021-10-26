Five Finger Death Punch announce summer 2022 European headline shows

Five Finger Death Punch have bolstered their summer 2022 European tour itinerary by adding a raft of headline shows to their previously announced festival bookings.
The American heavyweights will launch their 2022 European tour campaign at NovaRock festival in Austria on June 12 before playing the first of nine headline shows in Moenchengladbach, Germany on June 14. Further dates will be announced in due course.
Megadeth will support 5FDP at their first three headline shows, in Moenchengladbach (June 12), Berlin (June 15) and Rotterdam (June 20).
The full list of dates, with the new headline shows shown in bold type, is listed below:
Jun 12: Nova Rock, Nickelsdorf, AUS
Jun 14: Sparkassenpark, Moenchengladbach, GER
Jun 15: Wuhlheide, Berlin, GER
Jun 17: Hellfest, Clisson, FRA
Jun 18: Graspop, Dessel, BEL
Jun 20: Ahoy, Rotterdam, HOL
Jun 22: Prague Rocks, Prague, CZE
Jun 24: Download, Hockenheim Ring, GER
Sat 25: ons Of Rock, Halden, NOR
Jun 27: Goransson Arena, Sandviken, SWE
Jun 28: Royal Arena, Copenhagen, DEN
Jun 29: Frauenfeld Rocks, Frauenfeld, SWI
Jul 02: Tasmajdan, Belgrade, SER
Jul 05: Budapest Arena, Budapest, HUN
Jul 11: Saku Arena, Tallinn, EST
Jul 12: A2, St. Petersburg, RUS
Jul 8-26: Parklive Festival, Moscow, RUS
Jul 16: U Park Festival, Kiev, UKR
Five Finger Death Punch are currently working upon their ninth studio album, which is expected to drop ahead of their summer in Europe.