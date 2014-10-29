Fit For An Autopsy join Suicide Silence UK tour

Suicide Silence have confirmed Fit For An Autopsy as their support for next month's UK tour.

The New Jersey deathcore outfit released their second album Hellbound in September 2013. Seven months later, in April, they replaced frontman Nate Johnson with Greg Wilburn, formerly of The Devastated.

The band described their split with Johnson as acrimonious, saying: “It only took seven years, but Fit For An Autopsy has inevitably been ‘Nate Johnsoned.’ If you know anything about his past you know that we were left with without a singer, at the worst possible time.

“So with out anymore bullshit or banter, we are happy to welcome Greg Wilburn.”

Suicide Silence released their latest album You Can’t Stop Me in July. It is their first since the death of frontman Mitch Lucker, who was replaced by Eddie Hermida.

Suicide Silence & Fit For An Autopsy UK tour 2014

Nov 14: Birmingham Asylum

Nov 15: Newcastle Riverside

Nov 16: Glasgow Cathouse

Nov 17: Manchester Academy

Nov 18: Leeds University Union

Nov 19: Southampton Mo Club

Nov 20: Cardiff Solus 2

Nov 21: London Koko