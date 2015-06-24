Fish movie to play again

Fish documentary Polska, shot during his Fishheads Club 2011 tour of Poland, is to receive its second showing at the Edinburgh International Film Festival this week.

The film focuses on the singer’s life on the road following a health scare. The makers say: “Part fly-on-the-wall, with plenty of live footage to keep the fans happy, the film’s most endearing moments are those of Fish quietly reflecting, in his own disarmingly honest style, on life, love and his musical inspirations.”

The 79-minute feature also includes Foss Paterson, Frank Usher, Kelvin Boys-Yates and Shaun Rogers.

Polska will be screened at the Odeon in Edinburgh at 8.40pm on June 25 (Thursday) following its first showing on June 20. Tickets are on sale now.

Fish heads out on his Farewell To Childhood tour later this week to mark the 30th anniversary of Marillion’s Misplaced Childhood:

Jun 26: Marrakesh-Tensift-El Haouz, Morocco

Jul 11: Weert Bospop, Netherlands

Jul 12: Bochum ZecheBochum, Germany

Jul 13: Reichenbach Neuberinhaus Reichenbach, Germany

Jul 15: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Jul 17: Hanover Blues Garage, Germany

Jul 18: Loreley Night Of The Prog Festival, Germany

Jul 28: Beaufort Chateau De Beaufort, Luxembourg

Aug 01: Seebronn Rock Of Ages, Germany

Aug 06: Ardalstangen Malrock, Norway

Aug 07: Drammen Union Scene Live, Norway

Aug 08: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Aug 10: Hamburg The Rock Cafe, Germany

Aug 11: Paris Divan Du Monde, France

Aug 12: Paris Divan Du Monde, France

Aug 14: Banbury Fairport Cropredy Convention, UK

Aug 28: Arbon Summer Days Festival, Switzerland

Sep 01: Cologne Tanzbrunnen Koln, Germany

Sep 12: Dalkeith Country Park, UK

Oct 24: Trondheim Hell Festival, Norway

Dec 03: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Dec 04: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Dec 05: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Dec 07: Cambridge Junction, UK

Dec 09: Birmingham Town Hall, UK

Dec 10: Sheffield City Hall, UK

Dec 11: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Dec 13: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK