Fish movie to play again

Fish documentary Polska, shot during his Fishheads Club 2011 tour of Poland, is to receive its second showing at the Edinburgh International Film Festival this week.
The film focuses on the singer’s life on the road following a health scare. The makers say: “Part fly-on-the-wall, with plenty of live footage to keep the fans happy, the film’s most endearing moments are those of Fish quietly reflecting, in his own disarmingly honest style, on life, love and his musical inspirations.”
The 79-minute feature also includes Foss Paterson, Frank Usher, Kelvin Boys-Yates and Shaun Rogers.
Polska will be screened at the Odeon in Edinburgh at 8.40pm on June 25 (Thursday) following its first showing on June 20. Tickets are on sale now.
Fish heads out on his Farewell To Childhood tour later this week to mark the 30th anniversary of Marillion’s Misplaced Childhood:
Jun 26: Marrakesh-Tensift-El Haouz, Morocco
Jul 11: Weert Bospop, Netherlands
Jul 12: Bochum ZecheBochum, Germany
Jul 13: Reichenbach Neuberinhaus Reichenbach, Germany
Jul 15: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany
Jul 17: Hanover Blues Garage, Germany
Jul 18: Loreley Night Of The Prog Festival, Germany
Jul 28: Beaufort Chateau De Beaufort, Luxembourg
Aug 01: Seebronn Rock Of Ages, Germany
Aug 06: Ardalstangen Malrock, Norway
Aug 07: Drammen Union Scene Live, Norway
Aug 08: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Aug 10: Hamburg The Rock Cafe, Germany
Aug 11: Paris Divan Du Monde, France
Aug 12: Paris Divan Du Monde, France
Aug 14: Banbury Fairport Cropredy Convention, UK
Aug 28: Arbon Summer Days Festival, Switzerland
Sep 01: Cologne Tanzbrunnen Koln, Germany
Sep 12: Dalkeith Country Park, UK
Oct 24: Trondheim Hell Festival, Norway
Dec 03: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Dec 04: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK
Dec 05: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK
Dec 07: Cambridge Junction, UK
Dec 09: Birmingham Town Hall, UK
Dec 10: Sheffield City Hall, UK
Dec 11: Manchester Academy 2, UK
Dec 13: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK