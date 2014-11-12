Fightstar confirm support slots

Fightstar have announced they’ll be joined on their upcoming shows by three support acts.

The alt-rockers will play two London dates next month to mark their 10th anniversary and they’ve announced We Are The Ocean, More Dangerous Animal and Take The Seven will hook up with them for the celebrations.

Guitarist and vocalist Charlie Simpson says: “We’re really happy that We Are The Ocean are joining us for the Brixton Academy show. We had the pleasure of taking them out on the road very early in their career and really have become a force to be reckoned with.

“My oldest brother Will is the frontman of More Dangerous Animal and I can’t wait for us to be sharing the stage again. We had some of our most memorable tours with his previous band Brigade and I can’t wait for people to hear this new incarnation.”

They recently returned from a six-year hiatus with an acoustic take on their track Open Your Eyes which originally appeared on their debut album Grand Unification.

Dec 15: London O2 Academy Brixton

Dec 16: London Forum