“Recently I’ve been faced with my most significant and challenging struggle with depression”: Fever 333 cancel world tour due to Jason Aalon Butler’s mental health

Rap metal unit Fever 333 have cancelled their 2024 world tour.

Vocalist Jason Aalon Butler has announced the news in a video statement on the band’s social media. He explains that he’s recently struggled more than ever with depression and needs time to “delve into the root cause of [his] sadness”. The release of Fever 333’s long-awaited second album Darker White on October 4 will proceed as planned.

Butler says in the video (per Lambgoat): “Hey everybody, it’s your friend Jason Aalon. I come to you admittedly a bit uncomfortable and afraid, but grateful for the opportunity to be honest. Recently I’ve been faced with my most significant and challenging struggle with depression. And in a rather unusual turn of events, I became deeply depressed at a time where one would expect to be excitedly anticipating the release of a new album and a tour to support it.”

The singer continues: “And while I’m no stranger to these feelings, this time was different. And the mental period of anguish eventually devolved into physical ailments, and that affected not only me, but my family, my friends, and everyone around me, and that caused a pretty obvious turning point. And I realised, you know, I need to, I need to delve into the root cause of my sadness. I have needed to do this for quite some time. So in light of this, you know, I have to announce that I’ll be cancelling the Fever tour.”

Butler formed Fever 333 with guitarist Stephen Harrison (ex-The Chariot) and drummer Aric Improta (Night Verses) in 2017, following the breakup of his prior band Letlive. They released their debut album, Strength In Numb333rs, in January 2019 to positive reviews.

In 2022, it was announced that both Harrison and Improta had left the band, leaving Butler as the sole member. The pair later regrouped in House Of Protection. Butler rebuilt Fever 333 last year, amassing a new lineup with Brandon Davis (guitars), April Kae (bass) and former The Mars Volta member Thomas Pridgen (drums).

Darker White will be released via Century Media and 333 Wreckords Crew. In the new issue of Metal Hammer, journalist Stephen Hill gives the album a mixed review and awards it a 6/10 score.

“Stylistically, the core Fever 333 sound remains,” he writes. “There are still thumping, rudimentary groove metal riffs, along with slick production and Jason’s socio-political rhetoric delivered in a variety of raps, screams and soulful croons. But here the likes of Higher Power and Desert Rap sound like totally unremarkable, elementary rap-rock tunes.”

Fever 333 released two new songs from Darker White, Murderer and Nosebleeds, simultaneously last week.