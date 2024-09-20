Fever 333 double down on promoting new album Darker White by releasing two singles at once

Fever 333 have released two new singles, Murderer and Nosebleeds.

The twin tracks, which were put out yesterday (September 19), are both taken from the rap metal group’s upcoming album Darker White. Watch the music video for Murderer and listen to Nosebleeds via the players below.

Of Murderer, frontman Jason Aalon Butler comments, “The lyrics to Murderer draw attention to the thousands of innocent Palestinian people being killed every day. It is a call for support and reaction to the current situation happening there.”

Butler formed Fever 333 with guitarist Stephen Harrison (ex-The Chariot) and drummer Aric Improta (Night Verses) in 2017, following the breakup of his prior band Letlive. They released their debut album, Strength In Numb333rs, in January 2019 to positive reviews.

In 2022, it was announced that both Harrison and Improta had left the band, leaving Butler as the sole member. The pair later regrouped in House Of Protection. Butler rebuilt Fever 333 last year, amassing a new lineup with Brandon Davis (guitars), April Kae (bass) and former The Mars Volta member Thomas Pridgen (drums).

Darker White will be released on October 4 via Century Media and 333 Wreckords Crew. In the new issue of Metal Hammer, journalist Stephen Hill gives the album a mixed review and awards it a 6/10 score. “Stylistically, the core Fever 333 sound remains,” he writes. “There are still thumping, rudimentary groove metal riffs, along with slick production and Jason’s socio-political rhetoric delivered in a variety of raps, screams and soulful croons. But here the likes of Higher Power and Desert Rap sound like totally unremarkable, elementary rap-rock tunes.”

Fever 333 will embark on a world tour to promote Darker White from October to December. See dates below.

Oct 17: Los Angeles 1720, CA

Oct 18: Garden Grove Amp, CA

Oct 19: Mesa Nile, AZ

Oct 21: Salt Lake City Soundwell, UT

Oct 22: Denver Bluebird, CO

Oct 24: Austin Mohawk, TX

Oct 25: Dallas Trees, TX

Oct 27: St Louis Delmar Hall, MO

Oct 29: Milwaukee Vivarium, WI

Oct 30: Chicago Outset, IL

Oct 31: Detroit Shelter, MI

Nov 01: Cleveland The Roxy, OH

Nov 02: Indianapolis HI-FI, IN

Nov 04: Boston The Sinclair, MA

Nov 06: Philadelphia The Church, PA

Nov 07: Washington DC Union Stage

Nov 08: Brooklyn The Monarch, NY

Nov 14: Amsterdam Melkweg Max, Netherlands

Nov 15: MunsterSkaters Palace, Germany

Nov 16: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany

Nov 17: Berlin Astra, Germany

Nov 19: Leipzig Felsenkeller, Germany

Nov 20: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic

Nov 21: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Nov 23: Vienna Simm City, Austria

Nov 24: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Nov 26: Cologne Carlswerk Victoria, Germany

Nov 27: Paris Bataclan, France

Nov 29: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 30: Manchester New Century Hall, UK

Dec 01: Glasgow Garage, UK

Dec 03: Birmingham XOYO, UK

Dec 05: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Dec 06: London Electric Brixton, UK