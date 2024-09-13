"We were nobodies, anonymous and faceless, but it felt like maybe we had a shot." The new issue of Metal Hammer is a bumper celebration of Slipknot’s debut album – and comes with an exclusive patch and charm

The new issue of Metal Hammer is a massive celebration of Slipknot's groundbreaking self-titled debut album. As Slipknot celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut, we speak to Clown, Jim Root and producer Ross Robinson about the chaotic beginnings of the band.

After plugging away in the basements and clubs of Des Moines, The Nine recorded their debut album at Indigo Ranch studio in Malibu. Before its release, they introduced themselves to the world at Ozzfest in May 1999. Clown, aka percussionist/band leader Shawn Crahan, remembers giving out demo tapes there, and the excitement hearing them played across the festival’s parking lots.

“Wherever I went, all I could hear was our tape being played on hundreds of car stereos,” he remembers. “Bro, my brain just melted. I was thinking, ‘Might all these people buy our album?’ It was unreal, just incredible. We were nobodies, anonymous and faceless, with no record out, but in that moment it felt like maybe we had a shot.”

Clown also remembers his late friends, bassist Paul Gray and drummer Joey Jordison. “Paul was a genius and Joey was a genius,” he says. “And they wanted to change the world. Those were my dudes. There was a lot of fighting and a lot of tears, but it was all love. It was the three of us going crazy for our dream.”

On UK newsstands the magazine comes with an official 25th anniversary patch and an official silver logo charm.

Across 28 pages, we take a deep-dive into The Nine’s beginnings, from their scrappy days puking in buckets in the clubs of Des Moines, to the band’s first Metal Hammer cover.

We also tell the inside story of that legendary show at London’s Astoria, through the eyes of the people who were there. Plus, nine musicians explain why Slipknot had such a monumental impact on them.

Elsewhere, we ask metal’s biggest names to choose their favourite songs by upcoming Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Ozzy Osbourne, and go AAA with Heriot, the new face of British metal.

Also in the issue, Powerwolf’s Falk Maria Schlegel reveals the life lessons gained from two decades of making Catholic-inspired lycanthropic power metal, Bury Tomorrow’s Dani Winter-Bates answers you questions on aliens and reincarnation, and we get in the studio with Opeth.

Bridear’s Kimi offers up her Slaylist, Lacuna Coil remember the making of Our Truth, and we meet violently happy new band House Of Protection, formed by former Fever 333 and The Chariot band members Aric Improta and Stephen Harrison.

All this, along with Nightwish, Unto Others, The Black Dahlia Murder, ArcTanGent, Radar and much, much more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door.

