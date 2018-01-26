Feeder and Ash set for Teddy Rocks Festival 2018

Teddy Rocks Festival has confirmed that Feeder and Ash will headline this year’s UK event.

It’ll take place at Charisworth Farm, Dorset, over May 4-6 this year, with organisers and artists coming together to raise money for Teddy20, a charity which raises money for children and families fighting cancer. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the charity.

Along with Feeder and Ash, it’s also been confirmed that InMe, Sonic Boom Six, Devil Sold His Soul, Nervus, Wallflower and Tragedy – a metal Bee Gees cover band – will join the bill. Over 80 more bands are to be announced.

Teddy Rocks Festival founder and director Tom Newton says: “I’m thrilled to be able to announce these bands, with more acts being revealed in the coming weeks.”

“Every year Teddy Rocks has exceeded what I thought was possible and I continue to be blown away by the amount we raise every year, and the love that people have for this festival.”

He adds: “The site is going to be bigger than ever, with more on offer and even a few surprise acts planned!”

Tickets for Teddy Rocks Festival are available now through the official website.