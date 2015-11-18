Feed The Rhino call off tour

Feed The Rhino have cancelled their December UK support tour with Sikth, citing the challenges of balancing their band duties with the rest of their lives.

The Kent five-piece feel they’ve become victims of their own success – to the point that they can’t appear at the run of five dates next month.

The band say: “For the last six years FTR has encompassed our lives. But behind the scene normal life carries on. We all try to juggle the band with our other commitments – families, mortgages, businesses.

“The older we have got, and the more successful the band has grown to be, the harder the juggling act has become. For some in the band, committing to any more shows for the remainder of the year is an impossible task.”

They vow to return in 2016 “better than ever,” adding: “We need to take a breath from being FTR to see through a mountain of personal commitments, so we can continue with the band next year.”

Apologising to Sikth and their backstage team, they continue: “Here’s to a better 12 months.”

Sikth have named Destrage as replacement support act for the shows.

Sikth 2015 UK tour

Dec 05: Glasgow Classic Grand

Dec 06: Manchester Academy 2

Dec 10: Bristol Motion

Dec 11: Birmingham O2 Academy

Dec 12: London O2 Forum Kentish Town