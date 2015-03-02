Fearless Vampire Killers reschedule UK tour

Fearless Vampire Killers will head out on the road in May on their rescheduled UK headline tour, the band have announced.

They postponed their original February run of dates after landing a support slot with In This Moment – but they’ll get back on track starting in Norwich on May 4.

Frontman Kier Kemp says: “Bring on this headline tour! We’re all very excited to finally get these dates out there. Our fans have been very patient after the rescheduling we had to do. We also feel like the extra time has really given us the chance to get to grips with more songs from Unbreakable Hearts.”

Support comes from Annisokay, Zoax and Myth City on select dates. All tickets purchased for the original show are valid for the May gigs.

The band are set to reveal their comic book titled The Vigilante. It will be unveiled at the Super Comic Con on March 14-15 at London’s Excel Centre. The group will be on hand for the launch.

In addition, they’ll play at this year’s Download at Donington Park on the weekend of June 12-14.

May 04: Norwich Arts Centre

May 05: Oxford Academy

May 06: Plymouth Hub

May 07: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

May 08: London Underworld

May 10: Birmingham Academy 2

May 11: Glasgow King Tut’s

May 12: Manchester Sound Control

May 13: Liverpool Academy 2

May 14: Newcastle Academy 2

May 16: Sheffield Corporation

May 17: Leeds Key Club

May 18: Nottingham Rock City Basement

May 19: Bristol Exchange

May 21: Brighton Haunt

May 22: Southampton Joiners