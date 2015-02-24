Fearless Vampire Killers reveal comic book

Fearless Vampire Killers have unveiled a comic book titled The Vigilante.

To promote the project, the band will appear at the Super Comic Con on March 14-15 at the Excel Centre, London. They will be the first band ever to do so.

They say: “We’re crazy excited to be attending Comic Con this year. We have a load of new stuff coming this year, from a new comic called The Vigilante to a brand new novel Militia Of The Lost.

“Comic Con is a perfect forum to announce this new work and bring like-minded people a bit deeper into our conceptual side!

“We’ll be doing meet and greets, signing books, and even have some exclusive prints and preview pages from the new comic, not to mention it will be good to reunite with old friends like David Lloyd and the Aces Weekly team!”

They will also support In This Moment in the run-up to the convention:

Feb 28: Garage, Glasgow

Mar 01: Metropolitan University Beckett SU, Leeds

Mar 02: Academy 2, Manchester

Mar 04: Wulfrun Hall, Wolverhampton

Mar 05: Camden KOKO, London