Fearless Vampire Killers detail UK dates

English alt-rockers Fearless Vampire Killers have announced a 16-date UK tour kicking of in February.

They’re about to launch their second album Unbreakable Hearts which is released on November 3 via Goremount Records – a record vocalist and lead guitarist Kier Kemp has dedicated to the band’s fans.

He says: “As we approach the final week leading up to the release of our second album, I can safely say I’m filled with pride. We’ve all laughed, cried and experienced amazing things together and as one unit created something beautiful.

“We’ve created music, art, friendships, memories and a place for people to thrive together.

“This album is yours. You inspired it, you enabled its release and now you own it. So let’s make this week a celebration of how far we’ve come and how far we all have to go.”

They will also play London’s The Dome on November 1 along with Ashestoangels and Valens, while tickets for the 2015 dates go on sale on October 31 via Live Nation.

Feb 10: Newcastle Academy 2

Feb 11: Manchester Sound Control

Feb 12: Liverpool Academy 3

Feb 13: Sheffield Corporation

Feb 15: Glasgow King Tut’s

Feb 16: Leeds Key Club

Feb 17: Norwich Arts Centre

Feb 18: Brighton Audio

Feb 20: Nottingham Rock City Basement

Feb 22: Birmingham Academy

Feb 23: Oxford Academy 2

Feb 24: Southampton Joiners

Feb 25: Plymouth Hub

Feb 26: Bristol Exchange

Feb 27: London Underworld

Unbreakable Hearts tracklist