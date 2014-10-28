Fearless Vampire Killers detail UK dates

English alt-rockers Fearless Vampire Killers have announced a 16-date UK tour kicking of in February.
They’re about to launch their second album Unbreakable Hearts which is released on November 3 via Goremount Records – a record vocalist and lead guitarist Kier Kemp has dedicated to the band’s fans.
He says: “As we approach the final week leading up to the release of our second album, I can safely say I’m filled with pride. We’ve all laughed, cried and experienced amazing things together and as one unit created something beautiful.
“We’ve created music, art, friendships, memories and a place for people to thrive together.
“This album is yours. You inspired it, you enabled its release and now you own it. So let’s make this week a celebration of how far we’ve come and how far we all have to go.”
They will also play London’s The Dome on November 1 along with Ashestoangels and Valens, while tickets for the 2015 dates go on sale on October 31 via Live Nation.
2015 Tour dates
Feb 10: Newcastle Academy 2
Feb 11: Manchester Sound Control
Feb 12: Liverpool Academy 3
Feb 13: Sheffield Corporation
Feb 15: Glasgow King Tut’s
Feb 16: Leeds Key Club
Feb 17: Norwich Arts Centre
Feb 18: Brighton Audio
Feb 20: Nottingham Rock City Basement
Feb 22: Birmingham Academy
Feb 23: Oxford Academy 2
Feb 24: Southampton Joiners
Feb 25: Plymouth Hub
Feb 26: Bristol Exchange
Feb 27: London Underworld
Unbreakable Hearts tracklist
- Intermission 2. Say What You Want From Me (The Ghost You Left Behind) 3. Turn Your Heaven To A Tomb 4. Exploding Heart Disorder 5. Edge Of Eternity 6. Taste The Iron On Your Lips 7. Our Nature’s Unnatural 8. Dream Of You 9. Brave The Night 10. In Wondrous Rage 11. Neon In The Dance Halls 12. Batten Down The Hatches 13. Maeby 14. Unbreakable Hearts 15. Remember My Name 16. Lucifer’s Shroud 17. City Falls To Dust