Fear Factory stream Genexus in full

Fear Factory have streamed ninth album Genexus in full – and they’ve also released a video for lead track Dielectric.

The follow-up to 2012’s The Industrialist is launched on August 7 via Nuclear Blast.

Vocalist Burton C Bell recently explained: “The word ‘genexus’ is a hybrid of two words – ‘genesis’ and ‘nexus.’ It describes the next transition in human evolution, as man moves forward to a mechanical state of being.

“The cognitive machine has arrived, and it wants autonomy. This machine struggles, like every other human has throughout the course of history. This is the story of every one of us.”