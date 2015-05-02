Tony Campos quits Soulfly for Fear Factory

Tony Campos has quit Soulfly to join Fear Factory, he’s confirmed.

The former Static-X bassist is currently touring the US with Ministry. He joined Max Cavalera in Soulfly in 2011, just as the late Wayne Static’s band split up.

Campos says of his move: “This is the gig I wanted when Static-X was falling apart. I’m really excited that I finally get to do it.

“I would like to thank Max and Gloria Cavalera and the Soulfly tribe for the incredible opportunity they gave me. I enjoyed every minute of it and I hope we can work together again in the future.”

He adds: “My first show with Fear Factory will be at Amnesia Rockfest, Canada, on June 20 – the day after I play with Ministry.”

Campos, who’s also worked with Prong, replaces Matt DeVries in Fear Factory’s touring lineup. The band are set to launch their ninth album later this year. Soulfly will release 10th record Arch Angel in July.