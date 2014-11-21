Fear Factory call off European tour

Fear Factory have postponed their 2015 European tour – just hours after announcing it.

They’d revealed plans to play a string of shows during March and April next year, with eight UK dates included in the run. But they later decided that touring wouldn’t leave them enough time to complete their ninth album.

The industrial metal icons say in a statement: “To our fans in Europe, the UK and Ireland – we regretfully must postpone the tour until summer 2015 in order to complete our forthcoming studio album.

“This is an important album for us. We wish to complete it properly so that we release a great album for our fans. We will see you soon.”

Fear Factory recently revealed they were working on the follow-up to 2012’s The Industrialist in California. Producer Rhys Fulber and engineer Mike Plotnikoff are back on board, with Andy Sneap signed up to mix the tracks.

They inked a deal with Nuclear Blast for the launch, which is still expected early next year.