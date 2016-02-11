Fatherson unveil Lost Little Boys video

Fatherson have issued a music video for their track Lost Little Boys.
The song is the second lifted from Open Book, due out on June 3. The band also released a video for Always in November.
The album is the follow-up to their full-length 2014 debut, I Am An Island.
Frontman Ross Leighton says: ”I’m so chuffed with the reaction we’ve been getting from the Lost Little Boys video so far. The setting is absolutely gorgeous and the guy who filmed it did an amazing job.
“Also, the response to the announcement of the new album has been unbelievable. I really can’t wait to start this tour tomorrow and go share some tunes from it with people.”
Fatherson kick off their UK tour this week with Boy Jumps Ship at Dundee’s Reading Rooms tonight (February 11).
Open Book is available for pre-order.
Fatherson Open Book tracklist
- Just Past The Point Of Breaking
- Always
- Lost Little Boys
- Wondrous Heart
- Joanna
- Younger Days
- Open Book
- Forest
- Kids
- Stop The Car
- Sleeping Over
- Chasing Ghosts
Fatherson UK Tour 2016
Feb 11: Dundee Reading Rooms
Feb 12: Edinburgh Liquid Room
Feb 14: Liverpool East Village Arts Club
Feb 15: Birmingham Rainbow
Feb 16: Cardiff Globe
Feb 17: Nottingham Bodega
Feb 18: Bristol Exchange
Feb 20: Southampton Talking Heads
Feb 21: BrightonHope
Feb 23: London Borderline
Feb 24: Leeds Brudenell
Feb 25: Manchester Gullivers
Feb 26: Newcastle Cluny II