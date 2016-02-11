Fatherson unveil Lost Little Boys video

Fatherson have issued a music video for their track Lost Little Boys.

The song is the second lifted from Open Book, due out on June 3. The band also released a video for Always in November.

The album is the follow-up to their full-length 2014 debut, I Am An Island.

Frontman Ross Leighton says: ”I’m so chuffed with the reaction we’ve been getting from the Lost Little Boys video so far. The setting is absolutely gorgeous and the guy who filmed it did an amazing job.

“Also, the response to the announcement of the new album has been unbelievable. I really can’t wait to start this tour tomorrow and go share some tunes from it with people.”

Fatherson kick off their UK tour this week with Boy Jumps Ship at Dundee’s Reading Rooms tonight (February 11).

Open Book is available for pre-order.

Fatherson Open Book tracklist

Just Past The Point Of Breaking Always Lost Little Boys Wondrous Heart Joanna Younger Days Open Book Forest Kids Stop The Car Sleeping Over Chasing Ghosts

Fatherson UK Tour 2016

Feb 11: Dundee Reading Rooms

Feb 12: Edinburgh Liquid Room

Feb 14: Liverpool East Village Arts Club

Feb 15: Birmingham Rainbow

Feb 16: Cardiff Globe

Feb 17: Nottingham Bodega

Feb 18: Bristol Exchange

Feb 20: Southampton Talking Heads

Feb 21: BrightonHope

Feb 23: London Borderline

Feb 24: Leeds Brudenell

Feb 25: Manchester Gullivers

Feb 26: Newcastle Cluny II