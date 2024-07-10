Fashion company Balenciaga is selling “distressed” festival wristbands for up to £3,700

Fashion house Balenciaga has unveiled a new range of faux-worn festival wristbands priced from £2,950 to almost £3,800.

The Balenciaga Couture “Raver Bracelet” was unveiled last week, designed to mimic the appearance of a used festival wristband after a weekend of loud music, mud and moshing.

The bracelet is available in a range of colours and comes in two distinct price ranges.

The first, hand-embroided with a sterling silver clasp, costs 3,500€ (£2,950.35).

The second, which uses metallic thread, comes in at 4,500€ (£3,793.28).

Both are available now by inquiry.

On their website, Balenciaga say of the 3,500€ option: “This hand-embroidered bracelet is using various artisanal techniques found in the Lesage archives dating back to 1850: seed stitch, drawn thread work, point de Boulogne, satin stitch, stem stitch, and front-and-back chain stitch.

“These embroidery styles, used individually or in combination, create a wide range of textures and effects, making each piece unique and intricate.”

The house’s parent company, Denma, adds on social media that each individual bracelet takes a day to make.

“This distressed version requires the skills of an artist to imbue it with a worn and aged look,” it also writes.

While these faux-festival wristbands come with a price tag of up to £3,700, general admission to Glastonbury this year was £355 with a £5 booking fee.

A wristband was included in the price, as was five days of music featuring Dua Lipa, SZA, Coldplay, Idles, Heilung, Little Sims, LCD Soundsystem, Skindred, Avril Lavigne and more.

Similarly, five-night camping tickets to Download Festival 2025 are now on sale for £299 plus booking fees.

Balenciaga went viral earlier this year for selling a bangle that resembled a roll of gaffer type. The accessory cost $3,300 USD (£2,576), according to a report by Mixmag.