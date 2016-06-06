Fall Out Boy record Ghostbusters theme song with Missy Elliott

Fall Out Boy have recorded the Ghostbusters theme song for the upcoming movie reboot.

The band are joined by rapper Missy ‘Misdemeanour’ Elliott on the cover of Ray Parker Jr’s original version of the track, recorded for the 1984 Ghostbusters movie.

The 2016 version – which features an all-female cast of Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones – is released on July 15.

Fall Out Boy say: “FOB x Missy Elliott Ghostbusters collab coming soon. Who ya gonna call?”

The track will be released in due course. FOB play at this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals and also appear on the same bill as Biffy Clyro at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park on August 27.

Jul 22: Minot North Dakota State Fair, ND

Jul 23: Cheyenne Frontier Nights, WY

Aug 25: Belfast Tennent’s Vital Festival, UK

Aug 26: Leeds Festival, UK

Aug 27: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, UK

Aug 28: Reading Festival, UK

Sep 16: Del Mar Kaaboo, CA

Sep 17: Del Mar Kaaboo, CA

Sep 18: Del Mar Kaaboo, CA