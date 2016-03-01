Biffy Clyro, Fall Out Boy for Reading and Leeds festivals 2016

Biffy Clyro and Fall Out Boy have been named co-headliners for this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals – leading a list of 61 additions to the 2016 bill.
Organiser Melvin Benn says the total of five headline acts across three days, plus a 24 European exclusive performances, mean a UK festival first will be scored during the August bank holiday weekend.
Biffy Clyro and Fall Out Boy join the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foals and Disclosure as bill-toppers. Also added today are Lower Than Atlantis, Skindred, Five Finger Death Punch, The King Blues, Kevelertak, Modern Baseball and many others.
Asking Alexandria, The Dillinger Escape Plan and Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes were among bands named over the weekend.
Benn says: “We’re always looking to give Reading and Leeds fans something new, and this year isn’t going to disappoint. Biffy Clyro and Fall Out Boy are going to be incredible.”
Skindred frontman Benji Webbe adds: “You’ll see a lot of bands at Reading and Leeds – but there’s nothing that will come close to the energy that Skindred will deliver. A performance not to be missed. We come in peace but we will leave you in pieces.”
Tickets are on sale now via the Reading and Leeds websites.
Reading and Leeds bill additions
Biffy Clyro – co-headline – UK festival exclusive
Fall Out Boy – co-headline – UK festival exclusive)
Chvrches
The Vaccines – exclusive
A$AP Rocky – exclusive
HAIM – exclusive
Jack Garratt
The Wombats
Lower Than Atlantis – exclusive
Asking Alexandria – exclusive
The Dillinger Escape Plan – exclusive
Travi$ Scott – exclusive
G-Eazy – exclusive
Skindred
Five Finger Death Punch – exclusive
Sleeping With Sirens – exclusive
The Neighbourhood – exclusive
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
State Champs
Savages
Die Antwoord – exclusive
Cage The Elephant – exclusive
Krept & Konan
Sigma
Half Moon Run
Basement
Blossoms
Mura Masa
Giggs
Netsky
Highly Suspect – exclusive
Sundara Karma
AlunaGeorge
Duke Dumont
David Rodigan
Disciples
My Nu Leng B2B Oneman + Dread MC
MistaJam
Philip George
Riton
Birdy Nam Nam
Wakrat
The King Blues
Kvelertak
FVK
Modern Baseball
Dead!
Creeper
Citizen
Maxïmo Park
Raleigh Richie
INHEAVEN
Banners
Tuff Love
Seratones
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Section Boyz
Protoje
Lady Leshurr
DJ Semtex
Yungen
Previously announced
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Foals
Disclosure
Imagine Dragons – exclusive
Jack U
Two Door Cinema Club
The 1975
Courteeners
Boy Better Know – exclusive
Twenty One Pilots – exclusive
Crystal Castles – exclusive
Fetty Wap – exclusive
Eagles Of Death Metal – exclusive
Slaves
Parkway Drive – exclusive
Nothing But Thieves
The Internet – exclusive
Rat Boy
Hinds
Oliver Heldens
DJ EZ
Hannah Wants
Crossfaith
Kurupt FM Presents: Champagne Steam Rooms
Cassetteboy vs DJ Rubbish