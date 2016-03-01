Biffy Clyro, Fall Out Boy for Reading and Leeds festivals 2016

Biffy Clyro and Fall Out Boy have been named co-headliners for this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals – leading a list of 61 additions to the 2016 bill.

Organiser Melvin Benn says the total of five headline acts across three days, plus a 24 European exclusive performances, mean a UK festival first will be scored during the August bank holiday weekend.

Biffy Clyro and Fall Out Boy join the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foals and Disclosure as bill-toppers. Also added today are Lower Than Atlantis, Skindred, Five Finger Death Punch, The King Blues, Kevelertak, Modern Baseball and many others.

Asking Alexandria, The Dillinger Escape Plan and Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes were among bands named over the weekend.

Benn says: “We’re always looking to give Reading and Leeds fans something new, and this year isn’t going to disappoint. Biffy Clyro and Fall Out Boy are going to be incredible.”

Skindred frontman Benji Webbe adds: “You’ll see a lot of bands at Reading and Leeds – but there’s nothing that will come close to the energy that Skindred will deliver. A performance not to be missed. We come in peace but we will leave you in pieces.”

Tickets are on sale now via the Reading and Leeds websites.

Reading and Leeds bill additions

Biffy Clyro – co-headline – UK festival exclusive

Fall Out Boy – co-headline – UK festival exclusive)

Chvrches

The Vaccines – exclusive

A$AP Rocky – exclusive

HAIM – exclusive

Jack Garratt

The Wombats

Lower Than Atlantis – exclusive

Asking Alexandria – exclusive

The Dillinger Escape Plan – exclusive

Travi$ Scott – exclusive

G-Eazy – exclusive

Skindred

Five Finger Death Punch – exclusive

Sleeping With Sirens – exclusive

The Neighbourhood – exclusive

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

State Champs

Savages

Die Antwoord – exclusive

Cage The Elephant – exclusive

Krept & Konan

Sigma

Half Moon Run

Basement

Blossoms

Mura Masa

Giggs

Netsky

Highly Suspect – exclusive

Sundara Karma

AlunaGeorge

Duke Dumont

David Rodigan

Disciples

My Nu Leng B2B Oneman + Dread MC

MistaJam

Philip George

Riton

Birdy Nam Nam

Wakrat

The King Blues

Kvelertak

FVK

Modern Baseball

Dead!

Creeper

Citizen

Maxïmo Park

Raleigh Richie

INHEAVEN

Banners

Tuff Love

Seratones

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Section Boyz

Protoje

Lady Leshurr

DJ Semtex

Yungen

Previously announced

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Foals

Disclosure

Imagine Dragons – exclusive

Jack U

Two Door Cinema Club

The 1975

Courteeners

Boy Better Know – exclusive

Twenty One Pilots – exclusive

Crystal Castles – exclusive

Fetty Wap – exclusive

Eagles Of Death Metal – exclusive

Slaves

Parkway Drive – exclusive

Nothing But Thieves

The Internet – exclusive

Rat Boy

Hinds

Oliver Heldens

DJ EZ

Hannah Wants

Crossfaith

Kurupt FM Presents: Champagne Steam Rooms

Cassetteboy vs DJ Rubbish