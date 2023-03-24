Fall Out Boy embark on epic quest to repair the space time continuum in the chaotic video for Hold Me Like A Grudge

By Liz Scarlett
published

Meditating monks, pro wrestlers...Fall Out Boy's brilliantly bizarre video for Hold Me Like A Grudge is here, and it serves as the follow-up to This Ain’t A Scene (It’s an Arms Race)

Fall Out Boy
Today marks the release of Fall Out Boy's eighth studio album, So Much (For Stardust), via Fueled By Ramen/Elektra/DCD2 Records.

Coinciding with the release of the new record, the emo rockers have also shared the video for Hold Me Like a Grudge, a third instalment in a visual trilogy, which began with 2005's Dance Dance, followed by the video for 2007's This Ain’t A Scene (It’s an Arms Race).

Within the Brendan Walter-directed video, the band find themselves in an alternative timeline, beginning with bassist Pete Wentz in hospital receiving treatment for his leg after jumping off the stage at the end of the latter video.  

After discovering he has bionic speed, Pete retires and becomes a one-eyed hermit, as the band stop making music. Then, the bassist receives a mysterious call from his future self, who sends him on an epic quest to get the band back together for a show later that evening, which as a result, will repair a rip in the space time continuum. If he fails to succeed, Fall Out Boy and their music will be forgotten forever. 

On his journey, Pete recruits his 'former' bandmates; vocalist Patrick Stump (who has embarked on a career in wrestling), and drummer Andy Hurley, who spends his time in deep meditation as a devoted monk. It's all crazy, chaotic fun.

Later this year, Fall Out Boy will hit the road for their global So Much For (Tour) Dust headline tour, starting from June 21 in Chicago, before continuing across North America in the summer and the UK & Europe in the autumn.

View the video for Hold Me Like A Grudge below:

