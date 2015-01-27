Faith No More armed and ready for album launch

Faith No More say they’re armed and ready for the launch of their first album in 18 years.

They’ve confirmed the launch of a single entitled Superhero in March, ahead of a US tour and their appearance at Download festival in June.

Bassist Billy Gould has revealed work is nearly completed on the untitled full-length release, and adds: “We are armed with the new material and ready for whatever comes our way.”

Superhero will be launched in limited-edition vinyl format on March 17, with a digital release to follow on March 31. It follows the launch of Motherfucker, their first new song since 1997.

Gould last year admitted he’d struggled to convince his bandmates to make an album after their 2009 reunion. He said: “There was a weird caginess they had where they didn’t want to just jump in the ring. I started to think we were just doing this for ourselves. Then little by little, they warmed up to it and decided to contribute more.”

He revealed the band had recorded 10 full tracks and demoed another 15.

FNM’s US tour – set between previously confirmed dates in Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Europe – kicks off on April 15 in Vancouver and ends on May 15 in Philadelphia. They return to the UK for Download on the weekend of June 12-14.