Faith No More release first music in 17 years

Pioneering alt-metallers Faith No More have released new song Motherfucker – the first official single from their upcoming eighth album.

Since the band disbanded in 1998, anticipation has been high for new Faith No More material and now they’ve debuted it over on the Rolling Stone website. In an interview with Rolling Stone it was revealed that the new album will be released on their own label Reclamation Records.

Motherfucker is released 28th November on 7” single and via iTunes.

Listen to the single over on Rolling Stone here.