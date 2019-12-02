Faith No More announce 2020 UK Tour dates

After Faith No More's social media channels and website reactivated with a logo and countdown clock and the band announced three European festival dates last week, it was only a matter of time before the band confirmed a return to the UK, and today they revealed just that – a string of four shows across Britain in June 2020.

The tour will kick off on June 10 at O2 Apollo Manchester before they head to Glasgow on June 11, Birmingham on June 15 and wrap up on June 16 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton before heading to France for Hellfest.

It's been five years since the 90s alt-rockers hit European shores and their return has come as a surprise to many, after frontman Mike Patton reported in 2017 that Faith No More were taking an “extended break”.

FNM comment: “Five years, four colonoscopies, two root canals and a handful of prostate exams tell us that it’s time to carpe diem our asses back to Europe asap.”

There’s no further news regarding a follow-up to their 2015 comeback album Sol Invictus yet – although keyboardist Roddy Bottum told Chandler Sorrells late last year that he had been travelling to San Francisco to “make music” with drummer Mike Bordin and bassist Billy Gould.

Check out the full European and UK tour dates below.

(Image credit: Faith No More)

Jun 10: Manchester, O2 Apollo, UK

Jun 11: Glasgow, O2 Academy, UK

Jun 13: Punchestown Sunstroke Festival, Ireland

Jun 15: Birmingham Birmingham Academy, UK

Jun 16: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Jun 20: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 26: Oslo Tons of Rock, Norway

Jun 28: Helsinki Tuska Metal Festival, Finland

Jul 11: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain