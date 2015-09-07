Faces delighted with reunion show

Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones have all revealed their delight over their Faces reunion show, which took place over the weekend.

The highly-anticipated seven-song set was performed to 5000 fans at Hurtwood Park Polo Club in the third annual Rock’n’Horsepower night, organised by drummer Jones.

Singer Stewart began the show by warning: “We’ve only had a few hours’ rehearsal, so there’s bound to be a few cock-ups.”

Guitarist Wood added: “Just like the old days,” before they played I Feel So Good, You Can Make Me Dance, Sing Or Anything, Ooh La La, I’d Rather Go Blind, (I Know) I’m Losing You, Stay With Me and Sweet Little Rock & Roller.

Afterwards, Stewart tweeted: “A perfect rockin’ evening with my mates.” Wood said he’d had “a real good time” and Jones hailed the show as “an amazing night.”

A Faces box set was released last month.