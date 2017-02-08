Eyehategod benefit gig for Mike Williams raises $20,000

A recent benefit gig for Eyehategod frontman Mike Williams has raised $20,000.

The vocalist underwent a successful liver transplant last year after fans pledged more than $50,000 thanks to a crowdfunding drive.

But facing rising medical costs, a benefit show was set up in Williams’ hometown of New Orleans last weekend, featuring bands including Crowbar, Superjoint and Goatwhore.

Eyehategod also played with a variety of guest vocalists, including Phil Anselmo, who had previously stepped in for two US shows with the band in 2016.

Bassist Gary Mader says in a statement: “We were able to raise over $20,000 after combining ticket sales, raffle money and benefit merchandise. I don’t think any of us involved in putting this together anticipated this, so thank you all so much for making this a complete success.

“Aside from being a benefit, it absolutely warms my heart to be a part of this true family we have as fans, friends, and bands.

“Not many other genres are so personally committed to looking after one another when things get rough, and the sense of community we have is something that has kept this music close to my heart for many years.”

Fans can still pledge funds via Williams’ You Caring page.

Eyehategod kept going for late drummer