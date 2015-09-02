Exxasens stream Back To Earth

Exxasens have streamed fifth album Back To Earth exclusively via Prog, ahead of its release on September 7.

They’ve also issued a video for the track Hugeness – the second promo from the record after My Hands Are Planets.

Guitarist and programmer Jordi Ruiz originally launched Essaxens as a solo project in 2007. the band take inspiration from the study of space.

Their label, Aloud Music, say: “Heavily influenced by the autonomous work of Steven Wilson and the progressive dynamics of Mogwai and 65daysofdstatic, recorded at Siete Barbas Studios, Back To Earth offers up a renewed vision of instrumental post-rock with the introduction of choirs, stratospheric guitar solos and electronic grooves.”

BACK TO EARTH TRACKLIST