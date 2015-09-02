Trending

Exxasens stream Back To Earth

Exclusive: Hear entire 5th album ahead of next week's release and watch video for Hugeness

Exxasens have streamed fifth album Back To Earth exclusively via Prog, ahead of its release on September 7.

They’ve also issued a video for the track Hugeness – the second promo from the record after My Hands Are Planets.

Guitarist and programmer Jordi Ruiz originally launched Essaxens as a solo project in 2007. the band take inspiration from the study of space.

Their label, Aloud Music, say: “Heavily influenced by the autonomous work of Steven Wilson and the progressive dynamics of Mogwai and 65daysofdstatic, recorded at Siete Barbas Studios, Back To Earth offers up a renewed vision of instrumental post-rock with the introduction of choirs, stratospheric guitar solos and electronic grooves.”

BACK TO EARTH TRACKLIST

  1. Supernova 2. My Hands Are Planets 3. Hugeness 4. Oniria’s Interlude 5. Your Dreams Are My Dreams 6. Bright Side Of The Moon 7. Saturn 8. Back To Earth
