Exxasens fall Back To Earth

Exxasens have confirmed details of their upcoming fifth album and issued a video for one of its tracks.

They will release Back To Earth on September 7 via Aloud Music Ltd, with the clip for My Hands Are Planets available to view now.

Led by guitarist and programmer Jordi Ruiz, the follow-up to 2013’s Satellites was recorded at Siete Barbas Studios in Barcelona.

Said to be heavily influenced by the work of Steven Wilson and the progressive dynamics of Mogwai and 65daysofdstatic, the project mixes instrumental post-rock with choirs, stratospheric guitar solos and electronic grooves.

Inspired by the study of space, Ruiz originally built Essaxens as a solo project in 2007. Working in his home studio, the guitarist would upload one song a month online, eventually attracting a significant following and compiling the material with keyboardist Sergio Ledesma, bassist Cesc Cespedes and drummer Oriol Planells into the band’s 2008 debut Polaris.

Beyond The Universe followed in 2009 before Ruiz and company signed with Barcelona’s Aloud Music Ltd in 2011, issuing Eleven Miles that same year and Satellite in 2013.