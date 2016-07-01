Extreme plan 2017 album release and potential support tour with Aerosmith

Extreme have confirmed their next record is due out next year and say they’re planning a “full-fledged” tour.

Guitarist Nuno Bettencourt said in November that the band had decided to take the slow route to its completion after they’d previously slated the follow-up to 2008’s Saudades De Rock for release in 2014.

Now singer Gary Cherone says their sixth album will finally be unveiled next year.

Cherone tells Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer on WZLX: “We’re recording some stuff, and we’re hoping to get something out for next year and do a full-fledged tour, because we also have Japan and Korea for later this year,” to which Kramer says: “I’m keeping you guys in mind, because Aerosmith are going out to do a world tour.”

Cherone replies: “Keep us on the short list. That would be fun.”

Kramer adds: “That would be tremendous. I think it would be a good combo and it might work. I’m going to make the suggestion.”

The two bands last toured together on Aerosmith’s Get A Grip European tour in 1995.

Extreme are scheduled to play Festas Da Praia in Portugal next month, followed by a run of autumn dates in Korea and Japan.

Aug 06: Praia Da Vitoria Festas Da Praia, Portugal

Sep 25: Busan Sohyang Theatre Shinhan Card Hall, South Korea

Sep 27: Seoul Yes 24 Live Hall, Republic Of Korea

Sep 29: Setagaya Ku Showa Women’s University Hitomi Memorial Hall, Japan

Sep 30: Taihaku Ku Sendai Pit, Japan

Oct 03: Amagasaki Shi Amashin Archaic Hall, Japan

Oct 04: Nagoya Zepp, Japan

Oct 05: Tokyo Dome City Hall, Japan

Extreme, live in Uncasville