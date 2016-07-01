Trending

Extreme plan 2017 album release and potential support tour with Aerosmith

Aerosmith's Joey Kramer hints to Extreme vocalist Gary Cherone and bassist Pat Badger that he may even recruit them for upcoming world tour

Extreme have confirmed their next record is due out next year and say they’re planning a “full-fledged” tour.

Guitarist Nuno Bettencourt said in November that the band had decided to take the slow route to its completion after they’d previously slated the follow-up to 2008’s Saudades De Rock for release in 2014.

Now singer Gary Cherone says their sixth album will finally be unveiled next year.

Cherone tells Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer on WZLX: “We’re recording some stuff, and we’re hoping to get something out for next year and do a full-fledged tour, because we also have Japan and Korea for later this year,” to which Kramer says: “I’m keeping you guys in mind, because Aerosmith are going out to do a world tour.”

Cherone replies: “Keep us on the short list. That would be fun.”

Kramer adds: “That would be tremendous. I think it would be a good combo and it might work. I’m going to make the suggestion.”

The two bands last toured together on Aerosmith’s Get A Grip European tour in 1995.

Extreme are scheduled to play Festas Da Praia in Portugal next month, followed by a run of autumn dates in Korea and Japan.

Extreme tour dates 2016

Aug 06: Praia Da Vitoria Festas Da Praia, Portugal
Sep 25: Busan Sohyang Theatre Shinhan Card Hall, South Korea
Sep 27: Seoul Yes 24 Live Hall, Republic Of Korea
Sep 29: Setagaya Ku Showa Women’s University Hitomi Memorial Hall, Japan
Sep 30: Taihaku Ku Sendai Pit, Japan
Oct 03: Amagasaki Shi Amashin Archaic Hall, Japan
Oct 04: Nagoya Zepp, Japan
Oct 05: Tokyo Dome City Hall, Japan

