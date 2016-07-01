Extreme plan 2017 album release and potential support tour with Aerosmith

Extreme have confirmed their next record is due out next year and say they’re planning a “full-fledged” tour.
Guitarist Nuno Bettencourt said in November that the band had decided to take the slow route to its completion after they’d previously slated the follow-up to 2008’s Saudades De Rock for release in 2014.
Now singer Gary Cherone says their sixth album will finally be unveiled next year.
Cherone tells Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer on WZLX: “We’re recording some stuff, and we’re hoping to get something out for next year and do a full-fledged tour, because we also have Japan and Korea for later this year,” to which Kramer says: “I’m keeping you guys in mind, because Aerosmith are going out to do a world tour.”
- Motley Crue ex John Corabi bewildered by Nikki Sixx attack
- How Master Of Puppets changed my life, by Mark Tremonti
- Glenn Hughes: I would be honoured to do another record with Tony Iommi
- Trivium release Dead And Gone live video
Cherone replies: “Keep us on the short list. That would be fun.”
Kramer adds: “That would be tremendous. I think it would be a good combo and it might work. I’m going to make the suggestion.”
The two bands last toured together on Aerosmith’s Get A Grip European tour in 1995.
Extreme are scheduled to play Festas Da Praia in Portugal next month, followed by a run of autumn dates in Korea and Japan.
Extreme tour dates 2016
Aug 06: Praia Da Vitoria Festas Da Praia, Portugal
Sep 25: Busan Sohyang Theatre Shinhan Card Hall, South Korea
Sep 27: Seoul Yes 24 Live Hall, Republic Of Korea
Sep 29: Setagaya Ku Showa Women’s University Hitomi Memorial Hall, Japan
Sep 30: Taihaku Ku Sendai Pit, Japan
Oct 03: Amagasaki Shi Amashin Archaic Hall, Japan
Oct 04: Nagoya Zepp, Japan
Oct 05: Tokyo Dome City Hall, Japan