Glenn Hughes: I would be honoured to do another record with Tony Iommi

Glenn Hughes says he’d be “honoured” to work on another album with Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi.

The former Deep Purple man, who briefly fronted Sabbath in the mid-80s, says he remains a close friend of Iommi’s. He last featured on the guitarist’s 2005 solo album Fused.

When asked at a press conference at Hellfest, France, if they could collaborate following Black Sabbath’s The End Tour, Hughes says it could be possible as they “work together really well.”

He adds: “Tony and I speak, or get together, every year, and we sort of look at each other and go, ‘Shall we do another one?’ And it’s kind of like a little joke, but you never know, because we really are close friends and we really do work together really, really well.

Iommi was diagnosed with cancer in 2012, which is one of the reasons Black Sabbath are coming to an end. And Hughes says that the guitar icon’s health takes precedence over everything else.

He adds: “More importantly, what I want for Tony is for his health to be great. Tony is doing fantastic.

“He’s really happy. He has a great family. The most important thing about Tony Iommi is that I just want him to be here on this planet alive.

“I would be honoured to do another record with Tony. But in the real world, we have to wait and see.”

Hughes will start work next month with guitarist Joe Bonamassa, keyboardist Derek Sherinian, drummer Jason Bonham and producer Kevin Shirley on the next Black Country Communion album, which is due to arrive next year.

He’s also in the studio recording a solo album.

Aug 09: Annapolis Rams Head On Stage, MD

Aug 10: New York BB King Blues CLub & Grill, NY

Aug 12: Salisbury Beach State Reservation, MA

Aug 13: Shirley Bull Run Restaurant, MA

Aug 15: Buffalo Iron Works, NY

Aug 16: Syracuse Lost Horizon, NY

Aug 18: Sellersville Theater, PA

Aug 19: Albany Rascals, NY

Aug 21: Westland Token Lounge, MI

Aug 22: Battle Creek Music Factory, MI

Aug 24: Whitesburg Appalshop, KY

Aug 25: Chicago Reggies, IL

Aug 27: Chicago Reggies, IL

Aug 30: San Jose Ritz, CA

Aug 31: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA

Sep 02: Las Vegas Count’s Vamp’d Rock Bar & Grill, NV

Sep 03: West Hollywood Whisky A Go Go, CA

Sep 14: Buenos Aires Autonomous City of Buenos Airs, Argentina

Sep 15: Buenos Aires Autonomous City of Buenos Airs, Argentina

Sep 17: Limeria Bar Da Montanha, Brazil

Sep 18: Sau Paulo Carioca Club, Brazil

Sep 20: Minas Gerais Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Sep 21:Rio De Janeiro Teatro Odisseia, Brazil

Sep 23: Santa Catarina Florioanopolis, Brazil

Sep 25: Santiago Teatro Nescafe De Las Artes, Chile

Nov 08: Royal Leamington Spa, UK

Nov 09: Wolverhampton Wulfrun, UK

Nov 12: Llanystumdwy Hard Rock Hell, Wales

Nov 14: Nottingham rescue Rooms, UK

Nov 15: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Nov 17: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Nov 19: Cambridge Junction, UK

Glenn Hughes Keeps On Moving