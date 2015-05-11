Extreme on the slow way back says Bettencourt

Nuno Bettencourt admits Extreme are taking the slow route to completing their sixth album – but promises writing work is underway.

The guitarist said last year that he hoped the follow-up to 2008’s Saudades De Rock would be in the bag by the end of 2014.

Now Bettencourt tells Songfacts: “I’m writing all the time. We’re in the studio right now with a couple of friends that are writers, and we’re working on some new stuff.

“So we’re constantly writing. With Extreme, we should have done an album ages ago, but we’re slowly but surely starting to write stuff.”

He has also recalled writing the band’s smash hit single Hole Hearted on the toilet.

Bettencourt adds: “I got kind of excited that I had my first 12-string, and it made me want to go to the toilet. I sat down, took my time – and, dare I say, the ideas just came out. They came pouring out.”

Last year, Bettencourt spoke of the challenge he faces as part of pop star Rihanna’s live band, adding that she surprised him with her singing ability.