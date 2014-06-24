Extreme plan album No.6

Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt has confirmed the band are working on their sixth album, and they hope to have it completed by the end of the year.

They’re about to tour the UK, playing second album Pornografitti in full.

Bettencourt says: “This is the first time we’ve ever gone on the road without new music – and I’m kind of embarrassed about that, to be honest.

“Doing the Pornografitti album gives you a bit of an excuse. But we’re definitely working on stuff and by the end of the year we should have a new album in.”

There’s no release schedule for the follow-up to 2008’s Saudades de Rock, but Bettencourt has confirmed it’ll be a full-length record rather than an EP.

Extreme return to the UK next week:

Jul 04: Manchester Academy

Jul 05: Glasgow O2 Academy

Jul 07: Birmingham Institute

Jul 08: London Forum

Jul 09: London Forum