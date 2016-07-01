Motley Crue ex John Corabi bewildered by Nikki Sixx attack

Former Motley Crue singer John Corabi believes Nikki Sixx thinks he’s “the biggest piece of shit to roam the Earth” – but he has no idea why.

He’s even spoken to Vince Neil, the man he replaced, about the bassist’s recent attack on the 1994 self-titled album he, Mick Mars and Tommy Lee made together.

In April, Sixx described their one record with Corabi as “very unfocused” and “painful,” describing the vocalist as lacking “fire.”

Asked about the comments, Corabi – who’d previously said he didn’t care – tells Sleaze Roxx: “For the life of me, I have no idea.

“I was hanging out with Vince. We did a festival together and we were talking. I was like, ‘Vince, what the fuck is up Nikki’s ass right now?

“’22 years later he decides it’s a very unfocused record, there’s no choruses, John Corabi couldn’t write and he had to do everything? Where does that come from, Vince?’

“He laughed – I think he wanted to say something, but he came back with, ‘Dude, you know Nikki. Whatever. Fuck it!’”

He continues: “Let me be clear. I love that record. I’m very proud of that record. I’m good with Tommy. I’m good with Mick and I’m good with Vince. I have no idea why Nikki feels that I’m the biggest piece of shit to roam the Earth.”

Corabi – who’s currently working with the Dead Daisies before releasing a solo live album – recently recorded two tracks with Mars. He said this week that he’d like to extend the collaboration, although one member of the Motley Crue organisation was being “a little bit pissy” about the idea.

The Dead Daisies tour 2016

Jul 14: Bang Your Head Festival, Germany

Jul 15: Kostryzn Woodstock Festival, Poland

Jul 16: Masters Of Rock Festival, Czech Republic

Jul 20: Dublin Academy Green Room

Jul 21: Belfast Limelight

Jul 23: Kent Ramblin’ Man Fair

Jul 23: Derby Rock & Blues Custom Show

Jul 24: Ebbw Vale Steelhouse Festival

Jul 26: Wolverhamptom Slade Rooms

Jul 27: Bingley Arts Centre

Jul 29: Cologne Luxir, Germany

Jul 31: Munich Free & Easy Festival, Germany

Aug 01: Berlin BiNuu, Germany

Aug 02: Osnabruck Bastard Club, Germany

Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 05: Skogsrojet Festival, Sweden

Aug 06: Knislinge Helgeafestivalen, Sweden

Aug 08: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

Aug 10: Green Bay Resch Center, WI (with Kiss)

Aug 12: Fort Wayne Allen County Memorial Coliseum, IN (with Kiss)

Aug 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI (with Kiss)

Aug 15: Saginaw Dow Event Center, MI (with Kiss)

Aug 17: Springfield Illinois State Fair, IL (with Kiss)

Aug 20: Rockford BMO Harris Bank Center, IL (with Kiss)

Aug 22: Dayton Nutter Center, OH (with Kiss)

Aug 24: Toledo Huntington Center, OH (with Kiss)

Aug 26: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH (with Kiss)

Aug 27: Erie Erie Insurance Arena, PA (with Kiss)

Aug 29: Rochester Blue Cross Arena, NY (with Kiss)

Aug 30: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA (with Kiss)

Sep 01: Allentown Great Allentown Fair, PA (with Kiss)

Sep 03: Worcester DCU Center, MA (with Kiss)

Sep 04: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME (with Kiss)

Sep 07: Bridgeport Webster Bank Arena, CT (with Kiss)

Sep 09: Richmond Richmond Coliseum, VA (with Kiss)

Sep 10: Huntington Big Sandy Arena, WV (with Kiss)

Oct 08: Saitama Loud Park 16, Japan

Oct 09: Saitama Loud Park 16, Japan

