EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Night Ranger Knock Knock Never Stop

High Road is the 11th studio album from The Sister Christian hitmakers.

“It’s almost summer and a great time to take a trip down the High Road!”, says frontman Jack Blades. “Our new record features classic Night Ranger feel-good, high-energy kick-ass rock’n’roll. We can’t wait for our fans to hear it.”

One man who has heard it is Classic Rock’s very own Dave Ling, who reports that the band are still capable of “dependably enjoyable sun-kissed melodic rock”.

High Road will be released as a standard CD as well as a deluxe edition including a pair of bonus tracks and a ‘making of the album’ DVD.

[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-QuwO05QABM)

Last month, the band also released a video for the album’s title track. [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9vRty6qwGzI)

High Road is released by Frontiers Records on Monday June 8. Read more about the album.