Exclusive: Mysticum offer the first taster of their fabled new album!

Planet Satan, Mysticum’s follow-up to their groundbreaking In The Stream Of Inferno album has a unique place in black metal lore.

In part that’s because the Norwegians’ eerie and industrial debut album was so groundbreaking, but largely because it’s been a whopping 18 years since the album was first proposed, the band dissolving, resurfacing briefly and then dispersing back into the realms of speculation. But the long wait is over, and, thanks to Peaceville Records, on October 27, Planet Satan’s long journey from near-mythical realms to the record stores will be complete.

We are very proud to offer the first glimpse into an album that in very non-Chinese Democracy style, will prove every bit worth the wait, as we reveal the opening track, LSD. Otherworldly, psychedelic and still as visceral as a supremely sharpened buzzsaw whizzing around in your brain, this is black metal delirium, so praise Lucifer, take the red pill and step into the tumultuous world of Mysticum below!

