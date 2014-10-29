EXCLUSIVE: Homewrecker – Circle Of Death album stream

If you're looking for an antidote to all those so-called hardcore bands that sound like they couldn't win an arm-wrestling contest with a leper, Homewrecker may well be the answers to your prayers.

The Ohio quartet’s new album Circle Of Death is an unrelenting and deliciously grubby slab of filthy fury, replete with blistering guitar solos and anguished, guttural vocals wrenched from the depths of Satan’s arse. It’s crusty as all unholy hell, infused with death metal aggression and laudably, unashamedly hostile. Play it as loud as you can and have fun smashing up your house.

Circle Of Death is out 31st October via A389 Recordings and can be pre-ordered now.