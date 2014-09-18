Exclusive: Centinex return with killer new lyric video!

Forged in the fires of Sweden’s game-changing death metal scene, Centinex drew inspiration across from both the grimy Stockholm scene and the more melodic-based Gothenburg set in the 16 years up to their split in 2006, nailing the all-important atmosphere and groove no matter where they fell on the spectrum.

Now the band are back from the dead with a new album, Redeeming Filth, released via Agonia Records on November 21, and it’s so supremely catchy, immediate yet so steeped in the invincible spirit of DEATH FUCKING METAL!!! it’s going to act like catnip to metal fans on any stripe.

Thanks to the fine people at Agonia, we have a world exclusive lyric video for the track Moist Purple Skin, and not only does the song have an irresistible, killer riff that Bolt Thrower would wage war for, the video itself was made by none other than legend Costin Chioreanu, whose art has graced the likes of At The Gates, Darkthrone, Arch Enemy, Mayhem and whose video work we’ve already extolled on this very site.

Warn your workmates that you’re about to go a bit mental at your desk and dig into Moist Purple Skin below!

