Ahead of the release of their next album, we're premiering the new single video.

The goth/psych/doom noisemakers are releasing new album Under Satan’s Sun via Napalm Records on 2 June. And to get your heavy senses tingling we’re premiering the video for new track Death Does Us Part.

It’s a delicious fuzzbomb of haunting occult psych-rock, so what’re you waiting for?

Pre-order Under Satan’s Sun here.