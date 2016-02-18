Evil Scarecrow announce 4 UK shows

Evil Scarecrow have scheduled a run of UK dates for April.

They’ll play Cardiff, Bournemouth, Tiverton and Reading, before their set at the Camden Rocks Festival, London on June 4.

The band released a video for their track End Level Boss last month, lifted from their 2014 release Galactic Hunt.

Evil Scarecrow will be joined by Sikth, InMe, Young Guns and We Are The Ocean at Camden Rocks this summer. Further acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Evil Scarecrow UK shows 2016

Apr 07: Cardiff Globe

Apr 08: Bournemouth Sound Circus

Apr 09: Tiverton Frankfest 2016

Apr 10: Reading Sub89

Jun 04: London Camden Rocks 2016