Every Time I Die cancel UK shows, but An Evening With Keith Buckley tour is go

Though Every Time I Die have cancelled their UK shows due to ongoing uncertainties over Covid restrictions, frontman Keith Buckley will honour his own six-date An Evening With… tour of the UK and Ireland.

"Due to the ongoing restrictions and financial liability for a tour of this size we have no option but to cancel the UK tour," the band wrote in a short statement posted on social media. "Our apologies to our UK friends. Refunds will be available at point of purchase."

The ETID tour was also set to feature The Bronx, Jesus Piece and Sanction.

Despite the Buffalo band’s cancellation, vocalist Keith Buckley will honour his own solo commitments, teaming up with popular podcaster/DJ/writer Matt Stocks for a six-date An Evening With… trek, beginning in London on February 7 and running through to February 12 in Dublin.



The show will include an in-depth, no-holds-barred interview, an audience Q&A session and a live book reading, in addition to nightly signing sessions.