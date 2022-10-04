Even Flow share lyric video for Revelation Day

Italian prog quartet Even Flow have shared a lyric video for new song Revelation Day, which you can watch below.

Revelation Day is taken from the band's brand new EP, Mediterraneo, which has just been released. It's the band's fourth EP to date, following on from Dream Weaver (2008), Mother (2019), and Flower Paths (2013). Even Flow have also released two albums to date, Ancient Memories (2011) and Life Has Just Begun (2017).

Mediterraneo features Even Flow‘s new lineup with vocalist Marco Pastorino (Fallen Sanctuary, Temperance) and bassist Luca Negro (Temperance) joining Pietro Paolo Lunesu (guitar) and Giorgio Lunesu (drums).

The recording was curated by Brian Maillard at the Solid Vision Studio in Cagliari and by Manuele Di Ascenzo at Deanathor's Studio in Rome, the mixing and mastering was entrusted to Michele Guaitoli at the Groove Factory in Udine. Produced by the Lunesu brothers. The keyboards and orchestrations were recorded by Alessandro Bertoni at Keystone Studio in Los Angeles.

The artwork has been created by by Mythrid Art, which you can view below, along with the EP traacklisting.

Even Flow: Mediterraneo

1. Ocean Lies

2. Ray of Light

3. Leaves

4. Revelation Day

5. Mediterraneo