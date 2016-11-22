Evanescence to live stream final show of 2016

Evanescence will stream their performance at Huntingdon Paramount in New York live on November 23.

It will be the band’s final show of 2016 – and will be available to view at Live Nation’s Facebook, Live Nation TV and their Youtube channel. Watch their announcement video below.

The band have been touring the US in the lead-up to the launch of their vinyl box set, The Ultimate Collection, which arrives on December 9.

The collection features all of Evanescence’s studio records along with their previously unreleased demo album Origin. It’s available for pre-order.

Frontwoman Amy Lee said the band have been in fine form while on the road and hinted at new material in future.

She said: “We’re definitely in a creative mindset. We’re playing the best that this band has ever played.

“Everyone is healthy and happy and loves being here and likes working together. It sounds like maybe that shouldn’t be so rare, but it really is.

“So we’re looking for opportunities to work together more and we want to get creative. We’re definitely in that new chapter moment where the wheels are turning.”

Meanwhile, Lee was recently filmed covering Death Cab For Cutie’s I Will Follow You Into The Dark on a Hello Kitty keyboard.

Nov 22: Montclair Wellmont Theater, NJ

Nov 23: Huntington Village Paramount, NY

May 03: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

